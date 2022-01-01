Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve crab cakes

Seafood Destiny Express image

 

Seafood Destiny Express

100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Crab Cake$8.95
Waddell's Crab Cake Broil$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes
Crab Cake Petite$14.95
1 crab cake, green beans, & potatoes
6 shrimp add-on $5.95
More about Seafood Destiny Express
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$23.90
Two New England-style crab cakes, pan-seared and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, dressed with lemon butter sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce
ADD One Crab Cake Patty$12.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Lo Mein

Quesadillas

Bulgogi

Ceviche

Thai Tea

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Curry

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston