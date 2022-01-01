Crab cakes in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve crab cakes
Seafood Destiny Express
100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|1 Crab Cake
|$8.95
|Waddell's Crab Cake Broil
|$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes
|Crab Cake Petite
|$14.95
1 crab cake, green beans, & potatoes
6 shrimp add-on $5.95
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Crab Cakes
|$23.90
Two New England-style crab cakes, pan-seared and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, dressed with lemon butter sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce
|ADD One Crab Cake Patty
|$12.00