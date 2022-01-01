Crispy chicken in Chapel Hill
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
garlic, pepper, ginger, shallot, orange glaze (GF)
Coco Bistro
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
With BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, or Maple Mustard Sauce.
Thrilladilla
6118 Farrington Road, Chapel Hill
|Crispy Chicken Dilla
crispy chicken dressed in spicy honey with Monterey jack cheese, radishes, bell peppers and scallions