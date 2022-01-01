Crispy chicken in Chapel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jujube image

 

Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$14.00
garlic, pepper, ginger, shallot, orange glaze (GF)
More about Jujube
Item pic

 

Coco Bistro

101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.50
With BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, or Maple Mustard Sauce.
More about Coco Bistro
Crispy Chicken Dilla image

 

Thrilladilla

6118 Farrington Road, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Dilla
crispy chicken dressed in spicy honey with Monterey jack cheese, radishes, bell peppers and scallions
More about Thrilladilla

