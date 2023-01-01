Croissants in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve croissants
Perennial - 401 W. Franklin St
401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
Ham and Cheese Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Butter Croissant
|$4.50
Butter Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery.
**Contains dairy
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
Chocolate croissant from Ninth Street Bakery
**Contains dairy
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery