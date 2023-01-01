Croissants in Chapel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Perennial image

 

Perennial - 401 W. Franklin St

401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Ham and Cheese Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery
More about Perennial - 401 W. Franklin St
Item pic

 

Caffe Driade

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery.
**Contains dairy
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Chocolate croissant from Ninth Street Bakery
**Contains dairy
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery
More about Caffe Driade

