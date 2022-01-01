Curry in Chapel Hill

Panang Curry:

Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, and basil; or

Massaman Curry:

Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or

Red Curry:

Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or

Green Curry:

Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots

