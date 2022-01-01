Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve curry

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry Squash Tacos$10.00
Mashed Kabocha (Japanese Winter Squash) with Red Curry. Topped with Cilantro, Radish and Crema.
Coconut Curry Whitefish$23.99
Pan-fried cod loins, mixed vegetables and rice.
Red Curry Chicken Empanada$4.50
1 per order.
More about Lucha Tigre
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)$16.99
Tender chicken cooked with special spices and hint of coconut
Shrimp Curry Southern Style$19.99
Shrimp cooked with traditional Chennai spices
Parota - Mutton Curry$15.99
Combo of mutton curry and handmade multilayered bread
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Oyster Mushroom Curry Soup$8.00
coconut milk, lime, crispy shallot, cilantro (GF) ***shellfish allergy***
More about Jujube
SOUPS • NOODLES

Lime & Basil

200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill

Avg 3.8 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$11.00
Chicken, golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and chicken simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.
Vegetarian Curry$11.00
Golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and tofu simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.
A Taste of Curry$7.50
Your choice of chicken or tofu curry served with a demi-baguette
More about Lime & Basil
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Curry$8.00
Panang Curry
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red Curry
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil
Green Curry
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
L Thai Curry$6.00
Panang Curry:
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman Curry:
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red Curry:
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or
Green Curry:
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Market and Moss

700 Market St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry$28.00
wild-caught shrimp. mussels. daily fish. south indian spices. seasonal vegetables. cilantro. house naan
More about Market and Moss
Caffe Driade

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad$6.00
Chicken Salad from Ninth Street Bakery. Add crackers or butter croissant to make it a meal!
Ingredients: Boiled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Shredded Carrot, Green Onion, Salt, White Pepper.
More about Caffe Driade
Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Dipping Sauce$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
Curry Laksa Ramen$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

