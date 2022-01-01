Curry in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve curry
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Red Curry Squash Tacos
|$10.00
Mashed Kabocha (Japanese Winter Squash) with Red Curry. Topped with Cilantro, Radish and Crema.
|Coconut Curry Whitefish
|$23.99
Pan-fried cod loins, mixed vegetables and rice.
|Red Curry Chicken Empanada
|$4.50
1 per order.
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)
|$16.99
Tender chicken cooked with special spices and hint of coconut
|Shrimp Curry Southern Style
|$19.99
Shrimp cooked with traditional Chennai spices
|Parota - Mutton Curry
|$15.99
Combo of mutton curry and handmade multilayered bread
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|Spicy Oyster Mushroom Curry Soup
|$8.00
coconut milk, lime, crispy shallot, cilantro (GF) ***shellfish allergy***
SOUPS • NOODLES
Lime & Basil
200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Curry
|$11.00
Chicken, golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and chicken simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.
|Vegetarian Curry
|$11.00
Golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and tofu simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.
|A Taste of Curry
|$7.50
Your choice of chicken or tofu curry served with a demi-baguette
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Thai Curry
|$8.00
Panang Curry
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red Curry
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil
Green Curry
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
|L Thai Curry
|$6.00
Panang Curry:
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman Curry:
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red Curry:
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or
Green Curry:
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
Market and Moss
700 Market St, Chapel Hill
|Red Curry
|$28.00
wild-caught shrimp. mussels. daily fish. south indian spices. seasonal vegetables. cilantro. house naan
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$6.00
Chicken Salad from Ninth Street Bakery. Add crackers or butter croissant to make it a meal!
Ingredients: Boiled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Shredded Carrot, Green Onion, Salt, White Pepper.
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
|Curry Dipping Sauce
|$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
|Curry Laksa Ramen
|$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat