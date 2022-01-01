Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve dumplings

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN

MinGa Restaurant

1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
A6. FRIED VEG. DUMPLINGS|야채만두구이$9.95
Fried vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
A8. BULGOGI DUMPLINGS|불고기군만두$10.95
Fried marinated beef (bulgogi) and vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
A7. FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS|돼지군만두$12.95
Fried pork dumplings (10 Pisces)
More about MinGa Restaurant
TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Dumplings (5)$8.99
Comes with 5 in an order.
Vegetable Dumplings (5)$8.99
Comes with 5 in an order.
Steamed Dumplings$8.00
Choose pork or Vegetable. Five per order
More about Lucha Tigre
Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan-Fried Chicken & Shiitake Dumplings$9.00
(4) with soy-chili crisp dipping sauce
Steamed Mushroom & Cabbage Dumplings$9.00
(4) with ginger-soy dipping sauce (vegetarian/vegan)
Steamed BBQ Pork Belly Dumplings$9.00
(4) with dipping sauce
More about Jujube
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza Dumplings$5.95
Savory steamed or fried dumplings filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce
Shumai Dumplings$5.95
Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Lantern

423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (895 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pea Shoot & Scallion Dumplings - Frozen (12) (V)$15.00
black sesame, miso, sesame-miso dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
Pork & Chive Dumplings - Frozen (12)$15.00
Whey fed pork, garlic chives, chile-soy dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
More about Lantern
Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

