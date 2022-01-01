Dumplings in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve dumplings
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN
MinGa Restaurant
1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill
|A6. FRIED VEG. DUMPLINGS|야채만두구이
|$9.95
Fried vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
|A8. BULGOGI DUMPLINGS|불고기군만두
|$10.95
Fried marinated beef (bulgogi) and vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
|A7. FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS|돼지군만두
|$12.95
Fried pork dumplings (10 Pisces)
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Pork Dumplings (5)
|$8.99
Comes with 5 in an order.
|Vegetable Dumplings (5)
|$8.99
Comes with 5 in an order.
|Steamed Dumplings
|$8.00
Choose pork or Vegetable. Five per order
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|Pan-Fried Chicken & Shiitake Dumplings
|$9.00
(4) with soy-chili crisp dipping sauce
|Steamed Mushroom & Cabbage Dumplings
|$9.00
(4) with ginger-soy dipping sauce (vegetarian/vegan)
|Steamed BBQ Pork Belly Dumplings
|$9.00
(4) with dipping sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$5.95
Savory steamed or fried dumplings filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce
|Shumai Dumplings
|$5.95
Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce
Lantern
423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Pea Shoot & Scallion Dumplings - Frozen (12) (V)
|$15.00
black sesame, miso, sesame-miso dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
|Pork & Chive Dumplings - Frozen (12)
|$15.00
Whey fed pork, garlic chives, chile-soy dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.