Edamame in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve edamame
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN
MinGa Restaurant
1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill
|A11. EDAMAME|에다마매
|$5.95
Steamed soybeans
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Steamed Chili Edamame
|$6.00
|Chili Edamame
|$6.00
Coco Bistro
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL
|Quinoa, Chickpea, Kale & Edamame Blend
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Edamame (gf)
|$3.95
Steamed soybeans with a light salt seasoning
FRENCH FRIES
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Edamame Burger
|$13.99
house-made edamame patty with feta tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a brioche bun with sweet potato waffle fries