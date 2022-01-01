Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN

MinGa Restaurant

1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
A11. EDAMAME|에다마매$5.95
Steamed soybeans
More about MinGa Restaurant
Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Chili Edamame$6.00
Chili Edamame$6.00
More about Lucha Tigre
Item pic

 

Coco Bistro

101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa, Chickpea, Kale & Edamame Blend$5.00
More about Coco Bistro
Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame (gf)$3.95
Steamed soybeans with a light salt seasoning
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Burger$13.99
house-made edamame patty with feta tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a brioche bun with sweet potato waffle fries
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Chips And Salsa

Lo Mein

Mac And Cheese

Tuna Salad

Egg Rolls

Cheesecake

Pudding

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston