Fajitas in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
504 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.00
Sizzling steak, homemade dry rub marinate, grilled peppers, onions.
More about QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS
QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS
140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.99
all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.99
all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
|Vegi Fajitas
|$14.99
all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas