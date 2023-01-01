Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish curry in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve fish curry

CholaNad Restaurant & Bar

310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH MANGO RED CURRY$19.00
Tilapia fish fillets cooked with onion, tomato and tamarind pulp, Pondicherry style, Recommended with Basmati Rice
More about CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Malabar Fish Curry (GF)$19.99
Tilapia fish cooked in aromatic spices and coconut gravy - flavor of Keral
Coastal Fish Curry (Chef's Special)$19.99
Fish marinated with fresh turmeric and salt, cooked with fresh tomatoes and spices along with a hint of coconut milk
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

