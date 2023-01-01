Fish curry in Chapel Hill
CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|FISH MANGO RED CURRY
|$19.00
Tilapia fish fillets cooked with onion, tomato and tamarind pulp, Pondicherry style, Recommended with Basmati Rice
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Malabar Fish Curry (GF)
|$19.99
Tilapia fish cooked in aromatic spices and coconut gravy - flavor of Keral
|Coastal Fish Curry (Chef's Special)
|$19.99
Fish marinated with fresh turmeric and salt, cooked with fresh tomatoes and spices along with a hint of coconut milk