Fried rice in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve fried rice
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN
MinGa Restaurant
1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill
|R4. BEEF FRIED RICE|쇠고기볶음밥
|$15.95
Fried rice with beef, vegetables, and fried egg on top.
|R6. KIMCHI FRIED RICE|김치볶음밥
|$14.95
Fried rice with kimchi and vegetables, and a fried egg on top.
|R7. CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$15.95
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Side Fried Rice
|$4.00
|Squid Ink Fried Rice
|$17.99
1/2 lbs Shrimp with a Sunny side-up Egg
|Fried Rice
|$5.00
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|Fried Rice Entrée
|$14.00
carrot, scallion, oyster mushrooms, bok choy (GF/vegetarian/vegan)
SOUPS • NOODLES
Lime & Basil
200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$10.50
A delightful blend of tofu. broccoli, peas, carrots, onions, and eggs tossed with rice.
|Lime and Basil's Fried Rice
|$10.50
A delightful blend of chicken, roast pork, Chinese sausage, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, and eggs tossed with rice.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Fried Rice Side
|$2.00
|Fried Rice
|$8.00
Stir fried white rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and scallions
|L Fried Rice
|$6.00
Stir fried white rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and scallions
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.