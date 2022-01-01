Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve fried rice

R4. BEEF FRIED RICE|쇠고기볶음밥 image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN

MinGa Restaurant

1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
R4. BEEF FRIED RICE|쇠고기볶음밥$15.95
Fried rice with beef, vegetables, and fried egg on top.
R6. KIMCHI FRIED RICE|김치볶음밥$14.95
Fried rice with kimchi and vegetables, and a fried egg on top.
R7. CHICKEN FRIED RICE$15.95
More about MinGa Restaurant
Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$4.00
Squid Ink Fried Rice$17.99
1/2 lbs Shrimp with a Sunny side-up Egg
Fried Rice$5.00
More about Lucha Tigre
Jujube image

 

Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Entrée$14.00
carrot, scallion, oyster mushrooms, bok choy (GF/vegetarian/vegan)
More about Jujube
Lime & Basil image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Lime & Basil

200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill

Avg 3.8 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Fried Rice$10.50
A delightful blend of tofu. broccoli, peas, carrots, onions, and eggs tossed with rice.
Lime and Basil's Fried Rice$10.50
A delightful blend of chicken, roast pork, Chinese sausage, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, and eggs tossed with rice.
More about Lime & Basil
Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice Side$2.00
Fried Rice$8.00
Stir fried white rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and scallions
L Fried Rice$6.00
Stir fried white rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and scallions
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Pretzels

Steamed Dumplings

Salmon

Green Beans

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Tarts

Caesar Salad

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston