Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken Empanada$4.50
1 per order.
General Tso’s Chicken Bowl$15.99
Served with broccoli & steamed rice.
More about Lucha Tigre
Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L General Tso's Chicken$8.95
Crispy chicken breast pieces, pineapple, and bell peppers in our classic General Tso’s sauce served with steamed broccoli
General Tso's Chicken$10.95
Crispy chicken breast pieces, pineapple, and bell peppers in our classic General Tso’s sauce served with steamed broccoli
More about Spicy 9 Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Curry

Green Beans

Bulgogi

Chai Lattes

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston