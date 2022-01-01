General tso chicken in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve general tso chicken
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|General Tso's Chicken Empanada
|$4.50
1 per order.
|General Tso’s Chicken Bowl
|$15.99
Served with broccoli & steamed rice.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|L General Tso's Chicken
|$8.95
Crispy chicken breast pieces, pineapple, and bell peppers in our classic General Tso’s sauce served with steamed broccoli
|General Tso's Chicken
|$10.95
Crispy chicken breast pieces, pineapple, and bell peppers in our classic General Tso’s sauce served with steamed broccoli