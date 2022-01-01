Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve green beans

Crispy Green Beans image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Green Beans$6.00
Flash-fried with soy & garlic.
More about Lucha Tigre
Seafood Destiny Express image

 

Seafood Destiny Express

100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$3.00
More about Seafood Destiny Express
Jujube image

 

Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE Green Beans$6.00
crispy green beans, garlic soy sauce, peanuts (GF/vegetarian/vegan)
More about Jujube
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans$23.00
Airline chicken breast seared crispy w/ creamy polenta and shiitake mushrooms and French green beans finished with a white wine pan gravy.
More about Breakaway Cafe
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Five-Spice Green Beans$6.50
Lightly battered and fried to a crisp, tossed in our signature five-spice seasoning | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

