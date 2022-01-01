Green beans in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve green beans
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Crispy Green Beans
|$6.00
Flash-fried with soy & garlic.
Seafood Destiny Express
100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|Green Beans
|$3.00
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|SIDE Green Beans
|$6.00
crispy green beans, garlic soy sauce, peanuts (GF/vegetarian/vegan)
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans
|$23.00
Airline chicken breast seared crispy w/ creamy polenta and shiitake mushrooms and French green beans finished with a white wine pan gravy.