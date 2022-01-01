Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kale salad in
Chapel Hill
/
Chapel Hill
/
Kale Salad
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve kale salad
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
Avg 4.7
(352 reviews)
Kale Citrus Salad
$11.50
More about Breakaway Cafe
SANDWICHES
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill
Avg 5
(50 reviews)
Kale Caesar Salad
$14.00
*GF* Lacinato kale, radicchio, romaine, asiago crisps, creamy anchovy dressing
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
Cary
Apex
