Kale salad in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve kale salad

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Citrus Salad$11.50
More about Breakaway Cafe
SANDWICHES

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
*GF* Lacinato kale, radicchio, romaine, asiago crisps, creamy anchovy dressing
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

