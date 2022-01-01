Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN

MinGa Restaurant

1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
S6. KIMCHI SEAFOOD TANG| 김치해물탕$15.95
Kimchi, squid, shrimp, tofu and vegetables in spicy broth. Comes with white rice.
L13. KIMCHI JJIGAE|김치찌개$10.95
A spicy soup with pork, kimchi, and tofu. Comes with white rice.
R6. KIMCHI FRIED RICE|김치볶음밥$14.95
Fried rice with kimchi and vegetables, and a fried egg on top.
More about MinGa Restaurant
Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi & Pork Belly Fried Rice$17.99
Topped with a sunny-side up egg.
More about Lucha Tigre
Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi$3.00
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Housemade Kimchi$8.00
Spicy fermented veggies, made in-house daily.
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Pad Thai

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Summer Rolls

Pho

Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Sliders

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston