Kimchi in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve kimchi
More about MinGa Restaurant
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN
MinGa Restaurant
1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill
|S6. KIMCHI SEAFOOD TANG| 김치해물탕
|$15.95
Kimchi, squid, shrimp, tofu and vegetables in spicy broth. Comes with white rice.
|L13. KIMCHI JJIGAE|김치찌개
|$10.95
A spicy soup with pork, kimchi, and tofu. Comes with white rice.
|R6. KIMCHI FRIED RICE|김치볶음밥
|$14.95
Fried rice with kimchi and vegetables, and a fried egg on top.
More about Lucha Tigre
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Kimchi & Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$17.99
Topped with a sunny-side up egg.
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Kimchi
|$3.00