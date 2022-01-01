Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Bulgogi Nachos$13.99
Lunch-Size Portion of a Lucha Tigre Classic
Bulgogi Nachos$14.99
Giant sized nachos with Korean BBQ beef, pico, kimchi, cheese, crema, jalapenos and black beans.
More about Lucha Tigre
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill image

 

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill

128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
24.- Deluxe Chicken Nachos$11.81
cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream
21.- Chicken Nachos$8.26
cheese, black beans, salsa
22.- Steak Nachos$10.62
cheese, black beans, salsa
More about Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Franklin Street Nachos$9.99
crisp tortilla chips with blended cheddar cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo & sour cream
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Nantucket Nachos$13.00
Choice of beef or veggie chili topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and scallions
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
CLASSIC NACHOS$13.25
Home tortilla chips, Home made cheese sauce, pico de Gallo, black beans, brown rice and avocado mash.
More about Breakaway Cafe
Item pic

 

Caffe Driade

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
El Salvador Nacho Gutierez Finca Barrancon$9.75
Ignacio 'Nacho' Gutierez has been able to produce Cup Of Excellence winning coffee in past years on his small 4 hectare farm in La Palma, El Salvador. This coffee represents only 2 hectares of production and is not only amazingly delicious, it is very rare! It has a taste of tropical fruit and honey with a floral and brown sugar finish. 8 oz. whole bean bags
More about Caffe Driade
Nachos image

SANDWICHES

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$14.50
-
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
Item pic

 

Que Chula

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS$11.99
tortilla chips, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, queso dip, sour cream, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
Lunch nachos$8.99
More about Que Chula

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Salmon

Octopus

Grilled Chicken

Scallops

Chicken Salad

Lo Mein

Tacos

General Tso Chicken

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston