Nachos in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve nachos
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Beef Bulgogi Nachos
|$13.99
Lunch-Size Portion of a Lucha Tigre Classic
|Bulgogi Nachos
|$14.99
Giant sized nachos with Korean BBQ beef, pico, kimchi, cheese, crema, jalapenos and black beans.
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|24.- Deluxe Chicken Nachos
|$11.81
cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream
|21.- Chicken Nachos
|$8.26
cheese, black beans, salsa
|22.- Steak Nachos
|$10.62
cheese, black beans, salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Franklin Street Nachos
|$9.99
crisp tortilla chips with blended cheddar cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo & sour cream
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Nantucket Nachos
|$13.00
Choice of beef or veggie chili topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and scallions
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|CLASSIC NACHOS
|$13.25
Home tortilla chips, Home made cheese sauce, pico de Gallo, black beans, brown rice and avocado mash.
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|El Salvador Nacho Gutierez Finca Barrancon
|$9.75
Ignacio 'Nacho' Gutierez has been able to produce Cup Of Excellence winning coffee in past years on his small 4 hectare farm in La Palma, El Salvador. This coffee represents only 2 hectares of production and is not only amazingly delicious, it is very rare! It has a taste of tropical fruit and honey with a floral and brown sugar finish. 8 oz. whole bean bags
SANDWICHES
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill
|Nachos
|$14.50
