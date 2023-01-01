Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

CholaNad Restaurant & Bar

310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHENNAI OMELETTE (Egg, Gluten-Free)$9.00
Beaten eggs cooked with onion and green chili in a frying pan until firm, served folded over
More about CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Omelette$12.75
HAM AND CHEESE OMELETTE*
Served w/Potato hash and greens
Veggie Omelette$12.75
eggs/roasted portobello mushrooms/roasted red peppers/spinach w/breakfast potatoes and dressed greens
Ham and Cheese Omelette$12.95
eggs/ham/cheddar cheese served w/breakfast potatoes and dressed greens
More about Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL

