Omelettes in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve omelettes
More about CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|CHENNAI OMELETTE (Egg, Gluten-Free)
|$9.00
Beaten eggs cooked with onion and green chili in a frying pan until firm, served folded over
More about Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL
Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$12.75
HAM AND CHEESE OMELETTE*
Served w/Potato hash and greens
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.75
eggs/roasted portobello mushrooms/roasted red peppers/spinach w/breakfast potatoes and dressed greens
|Ham and Cheese Omelette
|$12.95
eggs/ham/cheddar cheese served w/breakfast potatoes and dressed greens