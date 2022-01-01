Pad thai in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve pad thai
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Pad Thai Al Pastor
|$16.99
Pad Thai noodles with peanut & egg, topped with pineapple-marinated pork.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|L Pad Thai
|$6.00
|Pad Thai (gf)
|$8.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions, in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
|Pad Thai Box (Box 1)
|$11.95
California Roll, 2 pieces of Gyoza, and Chicken Pad Thai
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
|Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00