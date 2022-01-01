Pad thai in Chapel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad Thai Al Pastor image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai Al Pastor$16.99
Pad Thai noodles with peanut & egg, topped with pineapple-marinated pork.
Pad Thai Al Pastor$13.99
Traditional Pad Thai Noddles, Topped with Pineapple-Marinated Pork and Peanuts.
More about Lucha Tigre
Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Pad Thai$6.00
Pad Thai (gf)$8.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions, in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
Pad Thai Box (Box 1)$11.95
California Roll, 2 pieces of Gyoza, and Chicken Pad Thai
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Pad Thai image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap$4.00
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

