Pancakes in Chapel Hill

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN
MinGa Restaurant
1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill
|A1. SEAFOOD PANCAKE|해물파전
|$15.95
Korean pancake made with scallion and an assortment of seafood
|A2. KIMCHI SEAFOOD PANCAKE|김치전
|$16.50
Korean pancake made with kimchi (spicy cabbage), scallion, and an assortment of seafood
|A3. VEGGIE PANCAKE |야채전
|$14.95
Korean pancake made with scallion and vegetables
Market and Moss
700 Market St, Chapel Hill
|Side Pancakes
|$8.00
house buttermilk pancakes. whipped cream. syrup on the side.