Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN

MinGa Restaurant

1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
A1. SEAFOOD PANCAKE|해물파전$15.95
Korean pancake made with scallion and an assortment of seafood
A2. KIMCHI SEAFOOD PANCAKE|김치전$16.50
Korean pancake made with kimchi (spicy cabbage), scallion, and an assortment of seafood
A3. VEGGIE PANCAKE |야채전$14.95
Korean pancake made with scallion and vegetables
More about MinGa Restaurant
Market and Moss image

 

Market and Moss

700 Market St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pancakes$8.00
house buttermilk pancakes. whipped cream. syrup on the side.
More about Market and Moss
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes$10.25
add blueberries or chocolate chips
Half Order Pancake$5.50
add blueberries or chocolate chips
More about Breakaway Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Chicken Tenders

Egg Sandwiches

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Huevos Rancheros

Fried Rice

Chai Lattes

Edamame

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston