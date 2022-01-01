Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pecan pies in
Chapel Hill
/
Chapel Hill
/
Pecan Pies
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve pecan pies
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
Avg 4.7
(352 reviews)
Pecan Pie
$7.50
More about Breakaway Cafe
SANDWICHES
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill
Avg 5
(50 reviews)
Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie
$10.00
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill
Fried Dumplings
Lobsters
Sweet Potato Fries
Pad Thai
Egg Sandwiches
Wontons
Cheesecake
Burritos
More near Chapel Hill to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(180 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(180 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston