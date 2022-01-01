Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Thai$13.99
Vietnamese noodle soup with sliced beef.
More about Lucha Tigre
Lime & Basil image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Lime & Basil

200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill

Avg 3.8 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pho #11 - Vegetables$9.50
Vegetarian Broth Pho with mixed vegetables. Carrots, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, peas, and lettuce.
Pho #4 - Tai, Bo Vien$9.50
Beef broth pho with eyeround and meatballs. Note: Eyeround is raw.
Pho #1 - Chin, Gau$9.50
Beef broth pho with shank and brisket
More about Lime & Basil

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Curry

Pancakes

Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

Fried Rice

Avocado Salad

Cappuccino

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston