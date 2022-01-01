Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Buns (2)$8.99
With cucumber, sriracha and hoisin. (2 per order)
Kimchi & Pork Belly Fried Rice$17.99
Topped with a sunny-side up egg.
More about Lucha Tigre
Jujube image

 

Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pork Belly$8.00
Steamed BBQ Pork Belly Dumplings$9.00
(4) with dipping sauce
More about Jujube
Item pic

 

Market and Moss

700 Market St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Pork Belly$13.00
crispy NC Cheshire pork. green peach and cabbage slaw. house pork rinds. citrus seasoning (gluten-free)
More about Market and Moss
Pork Belly Bao image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Bao$7.00
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with braised thick-sliced pork belly with hints of star anise, cinnamon, and cloves. Topped with pickled mustard greens, soy-braised hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts, and brown sugar.
Crispy Pork Belly$7.50
Crispy pork belly, hoisin dipping sauce
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

