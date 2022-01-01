Pork belly in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Lucha Tigre
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Pork Belly Buns (2)
|$8.99
With cucumber, sriracha and hoisin. (2 per order)
|Kimchi & Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$17.99
Topped with a sunny-side up egg.
More about Jujube
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|BBQ Pork Belly
|$8.00
|Steamed BBQ Pork Belly Dumplings
|$9.00
(4) with dipping sauce
More about Market and Moss
Market and Moss
700 Market St, Chapel Hill
|Sweet & Sour Pork Belly
|$13.00
crispy NC Cheshire pork. green peach and cabbage slaw. house pork rinds. citrus seasoning (gluten-free)
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
|Pork Belly Bao
|$7.00
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with braised thick-sliced pork belly with hints of star anise, cinnamon, and cloves. Topped with pickled mustard greens, soy-braised hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts, and brown sugar.
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$7.50
Crispy pork belly, hoisin dipping sauce