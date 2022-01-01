Pork dumplings in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve pork dumplings
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN
MinGa Restaurant
1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill
|A7. FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS|돼지군만두
|$12.95
Fried pork dumplings (10 Pisces)
|A5. STEAMED PORK DUMPLINGS|돼지물만두
|$12.95
Steamed pork dumplings (10 pieces)
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Pork Dumplings (5)
|$8.99
Comes with 5 in an order.
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|Steamed BBQ Pork Belly Dumplings
|$9.00
(4) with dipping sauce