Pork dumplings in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve pork dumplings

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN

MinGa Restaurant

1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
A7. FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS|돼지군만두$12.95
Fried pork dumplings (10 Pisces)
A5. STEAMED PORK DUMPLINGS|돼지물만두$12.95
Steamed pork dumplings (10 pieces)
Pork Dumplings (5) image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Dumplings (5)$8.99
Comes with 5 in an order.
Jujube image

 

Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed BBQ Pork Belly Dumplings$9.00
(4) with dipping sauce
Lantern image

 

Lantern

423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (895 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork & Chive Dumplings - Frozen (12)$15.00
Whey fed pork, garlic chives, chile-soy dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
