Prime ribs in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve prime ribs

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
12oz Herb-Roasted Prime Rib$32.00
8oz Herb-Roasted Prime Rib$28.00
More about Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill
Market and Moss image

 

Market and Moss

700 Market St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Roast, Angus Certified$179.00
approx. 7-8 lb Angus Certified Prime Rib roast (serves 8-10). Boneless, tied, seasoned, and ready to roast! Roasting recommendations included.
ORDER NOW, PICKUP Dec 22-24 at noon. We will call you to schedule pickup time (please disregard pickup time listed at checkout).
More about Market and Moss

