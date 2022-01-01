Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve risotto

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto$5.25
More about Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill
Market and Moss image

 

Market and Moss

700 Market St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Risotto$21.00
shiitake and blue oyster mushrooms. roasted daikon. carrot chimichurri.
More about Market and Moss

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Reuben

Grits

Chicken Salad

Octopus

Lo Mein

Crispy Chicken

Drunken Noodles

Tiramisu

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston