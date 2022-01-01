Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Salmon Filet$23.99
Glazed with honey chipotle sauce, served with asparagus & red curry butternut squash.
Salmon Poke$15.99
Fresh Raw Salmon Tossed with Sesame, Onions, Tamari and Seaweed Salad. Topped with Avocado.
Salmon Poke$17.99
Sashimi salmon tossed with sesame, red onion and tamari. Served with seaweed salad, avocado and rice.
More about Lucha Tigre
Seafood Destiny Express image

 

Seafood Destiny Express

100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Plate$19.95
2 salmon with bourbon glaze, potatoes & green beans
6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
1 Salmon$8.95
Salmon Sandwich$12.95
More about Seafood Destiny Express
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill image

 

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Tikka Masala$19.99
Char-grilled Salmon fish cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
Tandoori Salmon$19.99
Salmon fillet marinated in special in house spices cooked in clay oven
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
Jujube image

 

Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan-Seared Filet of Salmon$28.00
green curry, sweet potato, spinach, scallion (GF) ***contains shellfish***
More about Jujube
Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Lover* (gf)$19.00
Four pieces of nigiri, six pieces of sashimi, and a salmon roll
Salmon(Sake)$5.00
Flaming Salmon Roll$6.50
Spicy kani, avocado, and cream cheese topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$16.99
grilled 8oz Salmon on your choice of salad: house, goat cheese, Baja or Thai
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
Atlantic Grilled Salmon$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
Salmon Scampi Pasta$19.90
Sautéed garlic, white wine, olive oil, fresh basil, parsley and tomatoes served over a bed of linguine, topped with grilled salmon and a touch of parmesan cheese
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Salmon$21.75
atlantic salmon with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
Smoked Salmon Benedict$15.25
English muffin/Smoked salmon/ Tomato/Poached eggs/Capers/ Hollandaise*
Side of Salmon$12.50
More about Breakaway Cafe
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill image

SANDWICHES

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon$28.00
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

