Salmon in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve salmon
More about Lucha Tigre
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Seared Salmon Filet
|$23.99
Glazed with honey chipotle sauce, served with asparagus & red curry butternut squash.
|Salmon Poke
|$15.99
Fresh Raw Salmon Tossed with Sesame, Onions, Tamari and Seaweed Salad. Topped with Avocado.
|Salmon Poke
|$17.99
Sashimi salmon tossed with sesame, red onion and tamari. Served with seaweed salad, avocado and rice.
More about Seafood Destiny Express
Seafood Destiny Express
100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|Salmon Plate
|$19.95
2 salmon with bourbon glaze, potatoes & green beans
6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
|1 Salmon
|$8.95
|Salmon Sandwich
|$12.95
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Salmon Tikka Masala
|$19.99
Char-grilled Salmon fish cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
|Tandoori Salmon
|$19.99
Salmon fillet marinated in special in house spices cooked in clay oven
More about Jujube
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|Pan-Seared Filet of Salmon
|$28.00
green curry, sweet potato, spinach, scallion (GF) ***contains shellfish***
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Salmon Lover* (gf)
|$19.00
Four pieces of nigiri, six pieces of sashimi, and a salmon roll
|Salmon(Sake)
|$5.00
|Flaming Salmon Roll
|$6.50
Spicy kani, avocado, and cream cheese topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
FRENCH FRIES
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Salmon Salad
|$16.99
grilled 8oz Salmon on your choice of salad: house, goat cheese, Baja or Thai
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
|Atlantic Grilled Salmon
|$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
|Salmon Scampi Pasta
|$19.90
Sautéed garlic, white wine, olive oil, fresh basil, parsley and tomatoes served over a bed of linguine, topped with grilled salmon and a touch of parmesan cheese
More about Breakaway Cafe
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Seared Salmon
|$21.75
atlantic salmon with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$15.25
English muffin/Smoked salmon/ Tomato/Poached eggs/Capers/ Hollandaise*
|Side of Salmon
|$12.50