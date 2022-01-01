Salmon salad in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve salmon salad
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Salmon Salad
|$16.99
grilled 8oz Salmon on your choice of salad: house, goat cheese, Baja or Thai
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon