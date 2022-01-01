Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sauteed spinach in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve sauteed spinach

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sautee' Spinach$3.00
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Sauteed Spinach$5.25
More about Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Steak Fajitas

Pork Dumplings

Tacos

Chicken Pasta

Chips And Salsa

Cheeseburgers

Avocado Toast

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (629 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston