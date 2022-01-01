Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill

504 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill

Steak Fajitas$17.00
Sizzling steak, homemade dry rub marinate, grilled peppers, onions.
More about Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

Steak Fajitas$17.99
all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$19.99
all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
More about QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS

Cary

Apex

