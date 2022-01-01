Steak fajitas in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
504 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.00
Sizzling steak, homemade dry rub marinate, grilled peppers, onions.
More about QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS
QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS
140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.99
all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$19.99
all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas