Steak salad in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve steak salad

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill image

 

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill

128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
55.- Steak Deluxe Salad$17.23
lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream
More about Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Fiesta Steak Salad$18.00
Tender pieces of marinated tenderloin filet served over a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with banana peppers and feta cheese
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

