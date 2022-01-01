Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve summer rolls

Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls (2) image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)$7.99
Shrimp, vermicelli noodles, mint, cilantro, spring mix and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper & served with peanut sauce. Comes with 2 in an order.
Fresh Shrimp -or- Tofu Summer Rolls$8.00
Choose between Shrimp or Tofu with Mint, Cilantro, Lettuce, Vermicelli Rice Noodles and Peanut Sauce.
Fresh Tofu Summer Rolls$7.00
Fried tofu , vermicelli noodles, mint, cilantro and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper & served with peanut sauce. Comes with 2 in an order.
More about Lucha Tigre
Lime & Basil image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Lime & Basil

200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill

Avg 3.8 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Fresh Summer Rolls (2)$5.00
Soft rice paper rolls filled with tofu, tomato, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
Fresh Summer Rolls (2)$5.00
Soft rice paper rolls filled with shrimp, pork, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
House Special Fresh Summer Rolls (2)$5.50
Soft rice paper rolls filled with grilled pork, vermicelli, lettuce, crunchy stick, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
More about Lime & Basil
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Summer Rolls$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Cake

Banana Pudding

Pork Belly

Cheesecake

Egg Sandwiches

Steamed Rice

Wontons

Nachos

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston