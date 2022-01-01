Summer rolls in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve summer rolls
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)
|$7.99
Shrimp, vermicelli noodles, mint, cilantro, spring mix and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper & served with peanut sauce. Comes with 2 in an order.
|Fresh Shrimp -or- Tofu Summer Rolls
|$8.00
Choose between Shrimp or Tofu with Mint, Cilantro, Lettuce, Vermicelli Rice Noodles and Peanut Sauce.
|Fresh Tofu Summer Rolls
|$7.00
Fried tofu , vermicelli noodles, mint, cilantro and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper & served with peanut sauce. Comes with 2 in an order.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Lime & Basil
200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill
|Vegetarian Fresh Summer Rolls (2)
|$5.00
Soft rice paper rolls filled with tofu, tomato, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
|Fresh Summer Rolls (2)
|$5.00
Soft rice paper rolls filled with shrimp, pork, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
|House Special Fresh Summer Rolls (2)
|$5.50
Soft rice paper rolls filled with grilled pork, vermicelli, lettuce, crunchy stick, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.