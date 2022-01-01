Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Chapel Hill
/
Chapel Hill
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
Avg 4.6
(1417 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Lucha Tigre
FRENCH FRIES
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
Avg 4.3
(2418 reviews)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill
Cappuccino
Steak Salad
Nachos
Octopus
Egg Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Cheesecake
Muffins
More near Chapel Hill to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(180 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(180 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston