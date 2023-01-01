Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve tandoori

CholaNad Restaurant & Bar

310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

TANDOORI WINGS (Gluten-Free)$10.00
Chicken wings marinated in spice mixtures, roasted in a tandoor oven (Gluten-Free)
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

Tandoori Roti (Vegan)$3.99
Whole wheat flat bread cooked in Tandoor clay oven - dairy free
Tandoori Chicken (GF)$17.99
Chicken leg quarter marinated in
special tandoori spices
Tandoori Salmon (Chef's Special, GF)$21.99
Salmon fillet marinated in special in house spices cooked in clay oven
