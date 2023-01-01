Tandoori in Chapel Hill
CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|TANDOORI WINGS (Gluten-Free)
|$10.00
Chicken wings marinated in spice mixtures, roasted in a tandoor oven (Gluten-Free)
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Tandoori Roti (Vegan)
|$3.99
Whole wheat flat bread cooked in Tandoor clay oven - dairy free
|Tandoori Chicken (GF)
|$17.99
Chicken leg quarter marinated in
special tandoori spices
|Tandoori Salmon (Chef's Special, GF)
|$21.99
Salmon fillet marinated in special in house spices cooked in clay oven