Tikka masala in Chapel Hill

CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$18.00
Paneer cubes marinated in garam masala, roasted in tandoor oven to tasty tikka, cooked with tomato-based creamy sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or rice
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$18.00
Flavorful chicken tikka marinated in garam masala, roasted & cooked with tomato-based cream sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or Rice
|ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS IN TIKKA MASALA
|$17.00
Brussel Sprouts marinated in garam masala, roasted in tandoor oven to tasty tikka, then cooked with tomato based creamy sauce, Recommended with Naan Bread or Rice
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Salmon Tikka Masala (GF)
|$23.99
Char-grilled Salmon fish cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
|Goat Tikka Masala (GF)
|$19.99
Goat cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
|Lamb Tikka Masala (GF)
|$19.99
Lamb cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers