Tomato soup in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve tomato soup

Merritt's Grill image

 

Merritt's Grill

1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Tomato Soup$2.50
Tomato Soup$5.50
House-made Tomato soup
More about Merritt's Grill
Item pic

 

Coco Bistro

101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Tomato Soup$6.00
Our delicious scratch-made Tomato Soup, made with creamy coconut milk and savory seasonings, is deeply satisfying. It also pairs wonderfully with our Gouda & Cheddar Grilled Cheese Sandwich.
More about Coco Bistro
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$11.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

