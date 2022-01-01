Tuna salad in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve tuna salad
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad*
|$8.95
Tuna, white tuna, avocado, and cucumber with spicy sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Thai Seared Tuna Salad
|$13.99
sliced sushi grade tuna, seared rare with Thai chili sauce, wasabi cream, frizzled onions, honey roasted nuts & sesame seeds, on a bed of fresh greens