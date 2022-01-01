Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve tuna salad

Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad*$8.95
Tuna, white tuna, avocado, and cucumber with spicy sauce
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Seared Tuna Salad$13.99
sliced sushi grade tuna, seared rare with Thai chili sauce, wasabi cream, frizzled onions, honey roasted nuts & sesame seeds, on a bed of fresh greens
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Pound Tuna Salad$12.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Seaweed Salad

Lobsters

Pretzels

Dumplings

Pudding

Sweet Potato Fries

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston