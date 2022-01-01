Wontons in Chapel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Wontons$5.95
Five crispy fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
Wonton Soup$4.95
Shrimp and chicken wontons in a clear broth
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Golden Wontons image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Wontons$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Sichuan Wontons$8.50
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
Hong Kong Wonton$9.00
Handmade wontons swimming in homestyle chicken bone broth, char siu, egg noodles, and seasonal greens
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

