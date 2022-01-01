Wontons in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve wontons
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Crab Wontons
|$5.95
Five crispy fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
|Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Shrimp and chicken wontons in a clear broth
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
|Sichuan Wontons
|$8.50
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
|Hong Kong Wonton
|$9.00
Handmade wontons swimming in homestyle chicken bone broth, char siu, egg noodles, and seasonal greens