Chapel + Main
Restaurant and Brewery
83 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
83 Main St
Dover NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Slow Burn Lounge - Dover
Come in and enjoy!!
603 Bar and Lounge Dover
Come in and enjoy!
Garrison City Beerworks
Nanobrewery and Street Taco Kitchen located in downtown Dover, NH. We serve a constantly rotating selection of beers made in house by brewer Nicole Gray, focusing on New England-style beers in addition to Stouts, Lagers, sours and a slew of other unique styles. Our kitchen offers a lineup of creative street tacos prepared fresh on site.
Blue Latitudes
Come in and enjoy!