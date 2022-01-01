Go
Toast

Chapel + Main

Restaurant and Brewery

83 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (502 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$18.00
Line-Caught local Haddock. Beer Batter. Coleslaw. Hand-cut French Fries. Tartar Sauce.
Brown Butter Brownie$9.00
Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
Beef+Mushroom Meatloaf. Pickled Jalapenos. American Cheese. Crispy Shallots. Spicy BBQ. Sesame Bun.
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Korean Chili Sauce. Garlic. Scallion. Sesame Seed. Mayo. Brioche Bun.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
KF Tofu Sandwich$14.00
Korean Chili Sauce. Garlic. Scallion. Sesame Seed. Vegan Mayo. Sesame Bun.
6pc Chicken Nugget$9.00
Spicy BBQ, Sweet n Sour, or Ranch.
Dragon Single Can$4.00
C+M Grilled Cheese$13.00
Roasted Tomato. Arugula. Pesto. Ciabatta. Tomato Soup, Fries or Greens..
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering

Location

83 Main St

Dover NH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slow Burn Lounge - Dover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

603 Bar and Lounge Dover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garrison City Beerworks

No reviews yet

Nanobrewery and Street Taco Kitchen located in downtown Dover, NH. We serve a constantly rotating selection of beers made in house by brewer Nicole Gray, focusing on New England-style beers in addition to Stouts, Lagers, sours and a slew of other unique styles. Our kitchen offers a lineup of creative street tacos prepared fresh on site.

Blue Latitudes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston