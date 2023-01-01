Chapin restaurants you'll love
Bart's Crazy Good Coffee Shop of Chapin
230 Columbia Avenue, Chapin
|Popular items
|White Mocha
|$4.95
Served Hot or Iced
|Cinnamon Gingerbread
|$4.95
Served Hot or Iced
|Raspberry Mocha Macchiato
|$4.95
Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Raspberry Mocha steamed milk, with espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Sweet Cold Foam and Chocolate Powder.
Barn Bites - SC WORKS CAREER TOUR -BAMBERG SC
2477 Main Highway, Bamberg
|Popular items
|THE CLASSIC CHICKEN TENDERLOIN
Some may say, "Chicken doesn't have a loin!"... But we beg to differ! Our crispy golden chicken tenderloin cutlet is hand breaded and served on a toasted bun. Red onions, tomato, seasoned pickles, and lettuce available on the side.
|Deep Fried Country-Road Corn
|$3.00
Veggie lovers this one's for you! Street corn but with a country twist, our battered and deep fried corn has a flavorful kick, followed by a seasoned buttery cream sauce.
|THE PALMETTO
Savor this southern tenderloin sandwich topped with pimento cheese, bacon, tomato, pickles, and served on a warm toasted bun.
Zesto - Chapin - 1250 Chapin Road
1250 Chapin Road, Chapin