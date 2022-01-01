Go
Located in the East Village of Houston's edgy East Downtown, Chapman & Kirby is named after the founders of Houston. Chapman & Kirby was created to host Houston's diverse nightlife and events, with a food and craft cocktail menu created to celebrate the cultural depth and heritage of Houston.

2118 Lamar Street Suite 100

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
