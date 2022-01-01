Go
Toast
  • /
  • Auburn
  • /
  • Chappy's Deli Auburn Gift Cards

Chappy's Deli Auburn Gift Cards

Come in and enjoy!

754 East Glenn Ave.

No reviews yet

Location

754 East Glenn Ave.

Auburn AL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hound

No reviews yet

The Hound is a family owned restaurant and bar featuring over-the-top American classics, top shelf bourbon, and 28 craft beers on tap. We feature bacon from heritage breed pork as well as other humanely raised meats. Our atmosphere was designed to be warm and welcoming- think hunting lodge, antler-pronged barn setting with the hustle and bustle of old time Alabama.

The Bar at Wittel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Depot

No reviews yet

Plating up Auburn’s finest and freshest seafood, the Depot is a modern grilled gulf coastal brasserie with a globally inspired menu by Executive Chef & Co­-Owner, Scott Simpson. Elevating the cuisine in Auburn, the Depot is proud to be the first restaurant in Alabama cooking with a custom wood­fired Asador. Spanish for the word meaning “barbecue or grill,” the food is cooked over an open flame. The food echoes from the past also honoring Alabama’s southern heritage and is cooked simply and spectacularly. Simple and spectacular, these are the principles of the Depot.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston