Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli is your locally owned deli, offering full-service and fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with fresh, quality ingredients and great value. We're glad you stopped by.
754 East Glenn Ave.
Popular Items
Location
754 East Glenn Ave.
Auburn AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Chappy's Deli Auburn Gift Cards
Come in and enjoy!
The Bar at Wittel
Come in and enjoy!
Good Karma Auburn Downtown
Locally owned Indian Restaurant serving Indian Inspired Eats
The Depot
Plating up Auburn’s finest and freshest seafood, the Depot is a modern grilled gulf coastal brasserie with a globally inspired menu by Executive Chef & Co-Owner, Scott Simpson. Elevating the cuisine in Auburn, the Depot is proud to be the first restaurant in Alabama cooking with a custom woodfired Asador. Spanish for the word meaning “barbecue or grill,” the food is cooked over an open flame. The food echoes from the past also honoring Alabama’s southern heritage and is cooked simply and spectacularly. Simple and spectacular, these are the principles of the Depot.