Chappy's Deli

Chappy's Deli is your locally owned deli, offering full-service and fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with fresh, quality ingredients and great value. We're glad you stopped by.

754 East Glenn Ave.

Popular Items

Large Coke$2.65
Gallon Lemonade$8.95
Large Poppyseed Chicken Casserole$52.95
Pulled chicken breast baked in a casserole & topped with poppy seeds and crushed crackers. Served on a bed of white rice. Includes Rolls!
Small Pan: Feeds 4-6
Large Pan: Feeds 10-14
Large Chef Salad Bowl$59.95
Turkey, ham, bacon with fresh tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on a spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
Turkey Melt$9.50
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and Honey Dijon on a Kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Gallon Sweet Tea$7.95
Soup Bowl$5.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Patty Melt$7.95
American cheese with grilled
onions and mayo on grilled dark rye. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Small Chicken Finger Tray$44.95
[Feeds 9-18 (36 pieces)]
Boneless fried chicken fingers. Your choice of honey mustard, ranch,
buffalo, BBQ or our NEW zinger sauce.
Small: Feeds 9-18 (36 pieces)
Medium: Feeds 15-30 (60 pieces)
Large: Feeds 21-42 (84 pieces)
Location

SundayClosed
Monday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday1:00 am - 12:59 am
