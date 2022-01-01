Chappy's Deli - Baptist Express
Open today 6:00 AM - 12:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
Location
2055 E. South Blvd., Montgomery AL 36116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hilltop Public House - 3 North Goldthwaite St.
No Reviews
3 North Goldthwaite St. Montgomery, AL 36104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montgomery
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant