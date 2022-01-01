Go
Chappy's Deli

Chappy's Deli is your locally owned deli, offering full-service and fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with fresh, quality ingredients and great value. We're glad you stopped by.

585 Pinnacle Place

Popular Items

Large Sweet Tea$2.65
Jr. Tailgator Box$10.25
Two quarters of an assorted Double Decker sandwich, two chicken fingers, mayo & mustard on the side, kettle chips, cole slaw, kosher pickle spear & a cookie.
Soup Bowl$5.95
French Dip$9.35
Roast beef, Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie with hot au jus to dip. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Cookie$1.05
SIDE of Dressing$0.50
Hoagie Box$9.50
Stacked deli sliced turkey, ham, thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a hoagie roll with mayo & mustard on the side, kettle chips, cole slaw, kosher pickle spear & a cookie.
Turkey Melt$9.50
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and Honey Dijon on a Kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Club Platter$10.30
Double decker stacked turkey, bacon, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread, served with our own secret recipe potato salad, pickles & chips.
Grilled Club Platter$10.30
Double decker stacked turkey, bacon, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread, served with our own secret recipe potato salad, pickles & chips.
Location

Prattville AL

SundayClosed
Monday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday1:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

