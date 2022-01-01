Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli is your locally owned deli, offering full-service and fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with fresh, quality ingredients and great value. We're glad you stopped by.
Location
585 Pinnacle Place
Prattville AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 am - 12:59 am
