Go
Toast

Chappy's

Chappy's is the best in fried chicken, burgers, shakes, pasta +. Come enjoy our automobilia atmosphere or order online and be cool. On Route 66, it's the best of the past and present!

SALADS

1031 Century Drive • $

Avg 5 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$2.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders in our signature dredge & breading.
#4 Combo: 3pc Tenders$9.00
Big Biscuit$1.89
Big biscuit loaded with flavor and topped with our signature honey butter mix right after it comes out piping hot from the oven - like no other!
French Fries$2.00
French Fries browned to perfection & tossed in salt n pepper mix!
Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.
STL 66$9.00
STL 66 has a tangy twist in the super secret sauce. 1 patty, Provel, bacon, pickle. Comes with fries.
Beef Toasted Ravioli · 6pc$4.00
The classic - beef toasted ravioli! Voted by many as the best they have ever had!
Single Feast Meal 4pc (mixed ONLY)$10.00
Van Nuys Fries$6.00
Van Nuys Street fries straight from CA drive in nightlife like no other in the area! Our house cheese blend, seasoned fries, crispy bacon, drizzle with our pesto ranch and BOOM!
Chappys$10.00
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onions, secret sauce.
Comes with fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

1031 Century Drive

Edwardsville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Teaspoons Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Cup

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Edley's BBQ

No reviews yet

At Edley’s we treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. We pride ourselves with not taking any shortcuts in the kitchen. Our meats are smoked low and slow using Southern white oak. The sides are made from scratch daily with the same amount of attention. Everything is done with intention, from the food to the service to the music
We strive to serve the best food we can make and prove ourselves a worthy host—one plate at a time.

Wang Gang Asian

No reviews yet

We now deliver alcohol! Our entire wine list & select 6 packs & spirits! List growing!
Wang Gang is a modern Asian restaurant off the beaten path. We offer a blend of Chef created Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine at affordable prices. All of our meats and produce are fresh and hand cut in-house, and all of our sauces are our own recipes and made from scratch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston