Chapter One Food and Drink

Capt. Daniel Packer Inne

The Captain Daniel Packer Inne was built on the Mystic River over 250 years ago. Square-rigger Captain Daniel Packer completed construction of the building bordering Water Street in 1756. From that time to the late 1900′s the property remained in the Packer family and their descendants, The Keelers. The Inne was restored in the 1980′s by Richard and Lulu Kiley, and remains in the family today.

Today we invite travelers from near and far to step back in time with us and experience the fine fare and hospitality guests at the Daniel Packer Inne experienced over 200 years ago.

