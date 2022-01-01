Go
Chapuline’s StreeTacos

Come on in and enjoy!

2024 E Hunt Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)

Popular Items

ACP$10.00
Taco Pork Belly$3.50
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
Taco Campechano$3.50
Burrito Ground Beef$10.00
Chicken Fajita B$10.00
Cheese Dip & Chips$3.50
Taco Al pastor$3.50
Arroz Con Steak$11.00
Taco BLT Shrimp$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2024 E Hunt Rd

Maryville TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

