Char’latte Coffee Co

Ran by two passionate sisters, Char’latte is a start-up coffee pop-up business that provides delicious hand-crafted beverages on-the-go. Whether you’re out and about or would like us to cater your event, we’ve got you covered.
We are based out of Metro Detroit and surrounding areas.

No reviews yet
6032 E Maple St

Romulus MI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
