Char’latte Coffee Co
Ran by two passionate sisters, Char’latte is a start-up coffee pop-up business that provides delicious hand-crafted beverages on-the-go. Whether you’re out and about or would like us to cater your event, we’ve got you covered.
We are based out of Metro Detroit and surrounding areas.
6032 E Maple St
Location
6032 E Maple St
Romulus MI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Matador restaurant2
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ Central - Inkster Location
Come in and enjoy!
VARA Juice
Come in and enjoy!