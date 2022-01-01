Char Steak - Raritan
Come in and enjoy!
777 U.S. 202 North
Popular Items
Location
777 U.S. 202 North
Raritan NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
De Martino Latin Restaurant
De Martino Restaurant is elevating Latin Cuisine. Each entrée is crafted to evoke all your senses. Only high quality and fresh ingredients are used.
At De Martino, you will enjoy your meal as if you were in a Latin Paladar. De Martino provides a charming and welcoming atmosphere.
Char Burger and Creamery
Come in and enjoy!
Alfonso's
Come in and enjoy!
Sticky's Finger Joint
Come in and enjoy!