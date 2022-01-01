Go
Char Steak - Raritan

777 U.S. 202 North

Popular Items

Filet Mignon (8 oz) Petite$43.95
Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (8 oz) petite cut.
Mashed Potatoes$10.95
Caesar Salad$13.95
Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Oysters$3.95
(each) east coast
Kids Burger fries$9.95
All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital
Cowboy Ribeye (20 oz)$49.95
Ribeye - Highly Marbled, Juicy. (20 oz) prime, dry-aged.
Chicken Fingers fries$9.95
All proceeds from our Children’s Menu to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital
Filet Mignon (12 oz) Grande$49.95
Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (12 oz) grande cut.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$4.95
(each) cocktail sauce
The Char Broiler$15.95
(12oz)100% certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
Location

777 U.S. 202 North

Raritan NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
