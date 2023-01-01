Go
A map showing the location of Charbetts - 1911 MICHIGAN AVEView gallery

Charbetts - 1911 MICHIGAN AVE

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1911 MICHIGAN AVE

Logansport, IN 46947

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1911 MICHIGAN AVE, Logansport IN 46947

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Peru IN
orange star4.2 • 583
911 West Main St Peru, IN 46970
View restaurantnext
Fire Pizza - Flora - 8 s Center St
orange starNo Reviews
8 s Center St Flora, IN 46929
View restaurantnext
Putt's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
128 E th St Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
The Dam
orange star4.4 • 334
1305 Ewing Rd Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
Renewed Brew - 520 East 9th Street, Rochester Indiana 46975
orange starNo Reviews
520 East 9th Street Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
Primos Bar and Grill - 721 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
721 Main Street Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Logansport

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Charbetts - 1911 MICHIGAN AVE

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston