Charcoal Chicken Restaurant
Charcoal Chicken is a Pakistani and Indian restaurant located in Chantilly, VA. Family-owned and operated since 2010, our goal is to provide our customers with quality customer service and authentic Pakistani and Indian dishes. All of our dishes are made with 100% Halal meat, fresh ingredients, and authentic spices. Try one of our signature kabobs, karahis, or curries with fresh naan fresh from our tandoor! We also serve a variety of vegan specials too!
In addition to dining in, we offer carryout and catering services as well. We are able to cater for a variety of different events from friendly gatherings to corporate parties and weddings too! Let Charcoal Chicken do all the work so you can relax and enjoy your event. At Charcoal Chicken we aim to treat you like part of our family. Come in today for a fresh, exciting, and delicious meal!
SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN
13969 Metrotech Dr • $$
Location
13969 Metrotech Dr
Chantilly VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
