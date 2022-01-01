Go
Toast

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant

Charcoal Chicken is a Pakistani and Indian restaurant located in Chantilly, VA. Family-owned and operated since 2010, our goal is to provide our customers with quality customer service and authentic Pakistani and Indian dishes. All of our dishes are made with 100% Halal meat, fresh ingredients, and authentic spices. Try one of our signature kabobs, karahis, or curries with fresh naan fresh from our tandoor! We also serve a variety of vegan specials too!
In addition to dining in, we offer carryout and catering services as well. We are able to cater for a variety of different events from friendly gatherings to corporate parties and weddings too! Let Charcoal Chicken do all the work so you can relax and enjoy your event. At Charcoal Chicken we aim to treat you like part of our family. Come in today for a fresh, exciting, and delicious meal!

SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN

13969 Metrotech Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Nan$3.00
White bread baked in tandoor (clay oven) with a touch of garlic
Chicken Karahi (Boneless ) For 1$19.00
Charcoal Combo$19.00
Chicken Tikka (4 cubes) & Chicken Seekh (2 skewer)
Chicken Biryani$19.00
Nan$2.00
Flatbread baked in tandoor (clay oven)
Butter Chicken$18.00
Our signature Chicken is marinated overnight, oven baked and cooked in a delicious creamy tomato sauce & fenugreek sauce.
Chickpeas
Chicken Seekh 1 Skewer$4.00
Tender roll of succulent chicken minced, mixed with ginger, chilli, coriander and spiced with cumin, skewered and cooked on grill.
Chicken Tikka Kabab$16.00
Six succulent cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger, and spices.
Lamb Karahi (Boneless ) For 1$21.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

13969 Metrotech Dr

Chantilly VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honor Brewing Tap Room

No reviews yet

Brew Great Beer. Honor American Heroes.
Yes, we are brewers. And absolutely we are patriots. But before that, we are veterans. Honor Brewing Company brings all those aspects together, adding endless respect and remembrance to the simple enjoyment of fine beer.

Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

No reviews yet

REAL WOOD-SMOKED BBQ & HOMEMADE SIDES.
GET IN HERE & EAT!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston