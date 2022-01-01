Charcoal Grill & Bar (Taste of Jerusalem)
Charcoal Grill and Bar is the most trending Glatt Kosher, OK certified restaurant in Los Angeles. Our exquisite menu, created by our house chefs, lively playlist, and friendly service aims to create an unforgettable experience for our customers.Come in and enjoy!
7536 Beverly Blvd
Location
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
